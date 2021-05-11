iHeartRadio
Dozens left homeless after Cote-des-Neiges fire

image.png

Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes Monday night after a fire broke out in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Firefighters received a 911 call at 10 p.m. about the blaze, at an apartment building on Queen Mary Road, near Roslyn Street.

The Montreal fire department says it believes the flames started in the kitchen of one of the units. Damage to the building is significant, particularly on the upper floors.

About 30 apartments were evacuated.

Some of the tenants who were forced out of their homes were helped by the Canadian Red Cross.

Firefighters are tackling a fire at an apartment building on Queen Mary road near Roslyn Avenue. Avoid area. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/XJ7uhXkYig

— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) May 11, 2021

