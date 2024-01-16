Dozens of charges laid against alleged sexual predator in Lanaudiere

A Lanaudière man accused of dozens of sexual offences appeared at the Joliette courthouse on Monday.

Réal Chayer, a 59-year-old man from Saint-Lin-Laurentides, is expected to remain in custody pending the outcome of the legal proceedings against him.

He was arrested by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) on Monday and appeared in court to face 61 charges for events alleged to have taken place between July 2001 and December 2022.

Chayer was first arrested on May 17 on a warrant for sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

He was released under several conditions.

The SQ reports the suspect had access to his victims through a position of authority, including as a sports coach.

Several victims have been identified, forcing the deployment of the Serial crime investigation management team (GECS), which unites police forces across Quebec to identify and arrest alleged predators.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 16, 2024.