Dozens of construction projects in and around Montreal scheduled for the fall


image.jpg

The Quebec Transport Department (MTQ) and the City of Montreal gave an update on the roadwork to be expected in the fall.

There will be 51 projects in and around the Montreal area, including major projects in the Ville-Marie Tunnel, the Ile-aux-Tortes Bridge and the Louis-Hippolyte Lafontaine Bridge–Tunnel.

The two closures that will cause significant delays are the complete closure of the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) westbound near Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue this weekend and for the next three weekends, as well as the complete closure of the St. Pierre Interchange in the eastbound direction over Thanksgiving weekend.

"For Thanksgiving weekend, people should be aware that there's going to be some major congestion in the area, but since the 520 and the 13 is right next, that's the solution - take a detour - and there's going to be some signage obviously all around the area," said MTQ spokesperson Louis-Andre Bertrand.

