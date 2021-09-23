Dozens of seniors infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Montreal retirement home

Dozens of seniors have contracted COVID-19 after an outbreak was recorded at Manoir Gouin, a private residence in Montreal for autonomous and semi-autonomous seniors.

According to the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’île-de-Montréal, 34 seniors have contracted the virus since the outbreak started on Sept. 10. They are currently in lockdown.

"Unfortunately, some of them have passed away," notes Marie-Hélène Giguère, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS.

She adds the residence, as well as the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal and public health are working together to curb the outbreak.

"We never comment on the epidemiological situation of specific cases, [such as] origin of the contamination etc.," Giguère adds.

The residence, situated in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, houses 113 apartments.