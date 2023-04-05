iHeartRadio
Dozens out of their homes in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve after Wednesday morning fire


A major fire that broke out in the middle of the night on Wednesday in a three-storey residential building in the east end of Montreal led to the evacuation of several dozen people.

The building is located near the intersection of Rouen and Dézéry streets in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

The many evacuees were taken to the Francis-Bouillon arena, located a stone's throw from the fire.

The Montreal fire department (SSIM) sounded several alarms. In addition to trying to control the flames, the dozens of firefighters on site tried to prevent the blaze from spreading to neighbouring homes.

Since the buildings are connected, a large evacuation of residences was carried out by authorities.

Montreal firefighters warned that voluntary power outages may be required in the neighbourhood.

By the end of the night, the cause of the fire had not yet been established.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 5, 2023.

