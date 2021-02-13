iHeartRadio
-12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Dozens protest outside city hall for police body cameras

image.jpg

Dozens of Montrealers made their way to city hall on Saturday to renew the call to make body cameras compulsory for police officers.

“If we're going to bring in body cameras, we also want to ensure the data is stored in a place that is neutral, that the community has access to,” said Pharaoh Hamid-Freeman of the Black Coalition New Generation.

The push for police body cameras has been ongoing in Montreal for years. In 2016 and 2017, the city conducted a pilot project in which 78 officers wore them on duty, but following that experiment, the Valerie Plante administration concluded they would not be effective.

But city hall has since reversed course, saying it is working with the provincial Public Security Ministry to have the cameras implemented as soon as possible.

The renewed push for the cameras follows the arrest and subsequent release of Mamadi Camara, who was accused of assaulting a police officer and stealing their gun, but was eventually cleared of the charges. Montreal police were accused of racial profiling over the incident. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error