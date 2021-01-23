Dozens rush police trying to break up gathering in Outremont

Four Montreal police (SPVM) officers were allegedly assaulted when they intervened at the scene of an illegal gathering, in the Outremont borough of Montreal.

A 911 call alerted the SPVM about the gathering in question, around 5:15 p.m. Friday, inside a building located on Durocher St., near the Lajoie Ave.

When the police arrived, about dozens of people fled the scene, several wearing Jewish headwear.

"The officers were able to ascertain that offences were committed in connection with the government decree on the ordinance of sanitary measures," said SPVM spokesperson Julien Levesque. "Unfortunately, a majority of these offenders decided to leave the scene by physically rushing at the police officers."

Levesque reported that four police officers were victims of assault.

"A general offence report has been drawn up by the police and will be sent to the DPCP (Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions)," said Levesque.

The officers in question were not injured, however, said the SPVM spokesperson.

Despite the turn of events, only three statements of offence were issued later in the evening for non-compliance with the curfew in force in Quebec, a measure that is part of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.