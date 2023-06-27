Dragons' Den investor Vincent Guzzo arrested for criminal harassment

Businessman and TV personality Vincent Guzzo, 54, was arrested for criminal harassment and breach of conditions.

The Cinemas Guzzo CEO and one-time potential candidate for the federal Conservative Party leadership was arrested in Laval on Friday for breaking conditions of a prior arrest in Terrebonne, where he is alleged to have harassed a woman and caused her "to reasonably fear for her safety or the safety of anyone known to her," the charge sheet reads.

The Dragons' Den investor was ordered not to contact the woman and was arrested on Friday for not complying with that condition.

He appeared in court in Montreal on Sunday and pleaded not guilty on both charges and spent Sunday night in custody before being released on bail.

In a statement sent to CTV News Tuesday afternoon, Guzzo said his three children were present during his arrest, an event he described as "unsettling."

He denied the allegations against him.

"As for the charges, they are contested and vigorously denied," he wrote. "In the meantime, I would like my privacy, and especially that of our children, to be respected during this trying time."