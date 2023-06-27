iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Dragons' Den investor Vincent Guzzo arrested for criminal harassment


image.jpg

Businessman and TV personality Vincent Guzzo, 54, was arrested for criminal harassment and breach of conditions.

The Cinemas Guzzo CEO and one-time potential candidate for the federal Conservative Party leadership was arrested in Laval on Friday for breaking conditions of a prior arrest in Terrebonne, where he is alleged to have harassed a woman and caused her "to reasonably fear for her safety or the safety of anyone known to her," the charge sheet reads.

The Dragons' Den investor was ordered not to contact the woman and was arrested on Friday for not complying with that condition.

He appeared in court in Montreal on Sunday and pleaded not guilty on both charges and spent Sunday night in custody before being released on bail. 

In a statement sent to CTV News Tuesday afternoon, Guzzo said his three children were present during his arrest, an event he described as "unsettling."

He denied the allegations against him.

"As for the charges, they are contested and vigorously denied," he wrote. "In the meantime, I would like my privacy, and especially that of our children, to be respected during this trying time."  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*