iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Drainville outlines seven priorities to improve Quebec's education system


Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville responds to the Opposition, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The Legault government is not yet sure what it will do to improve the dismal results of French-language students, but it presented a list of seven priorities Thursday to improve schools.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville's 'game plan' comes in the wake of the release of sharply declining pass rates for the Secondary V French test in 2022.

At a news conference Thursday morning in Laval as part of the caucus of elected CAQ representatives, Drainville said he wants to add a second adult in the classroom, that is to say educators in daycare, to assist teachers.

However, he was not yet ready to unveil his solutions for improving learning and success in French. He said he was currently working on solutions.

Among other priorities, the minister said he wants to upgrade vocational training and shorten teacher training to address labour shortages.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 26, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*