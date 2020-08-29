Dramatic accident on highway north of Montreal leaves two in critical condition

A 51-year-old man and woman are in critical condition in the hospital after a dramatic accident where their vehicle went over a concrete barrier, skiddied across Highway 25 and crashed into the median in Terrebonne, just outside of Montreal.

The accident happened around 10:50 p.m. Friday evening.

The vehicle was heading west on Saint-Louis St. in Terrebonne when, for some reason, the driver did not stop in a cul-de-sac, according to the local police that arrived on the scene.

It remains to be seen whether speed was the cause since the victims' car went over a concrete wall, skipping across the three lanes of Highway 25 North, before landing on the median and finally stopping on Highway 25 South.

In its swerve, the vehicle also struck a lamppost, damaging power lines and causing a power outage in the area that still affected 1,142 customers as of 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Fortunately, no other vehicle was involved in the accident.

Both victims are from Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, and the the jaws of life were needed to extricate them from the vehicle.

The driver and his passenger were transported to a hospital in critical condition with serious injuries.

Investigators and accident scene technicians from the Service de police intermunicipal de Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion went to the scene to analyze the scene and try to clarify the circumstances of the accident.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) and the Laval Police Department assisted on the scene. The Ministry of Transport sent crews to divert traffic. Hydro-Quebec teams were also busy working to restore power.

Highway 25 was closed in both directions between exit 23 on Moody Blvd. in Terrebonne and exit 20 on des Milles-Iles Blvd. in Laval.

The investigation is continuing.

-- this report by the Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2020.