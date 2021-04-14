Dramatic crash in Sorel-Tracy after police use road spikes to stop stolen truck

A bystander captured a dramatic moment in Sorel-Tracy on Wednesday, as police used road spikes to stop a stolen truck.

No one was seriously hurt, reported a local news outlet, the Sorel-Tracy Magazine -- though the crash that resulted was dramatic.

The incident began when a vehicle was stolen in the town of Sainte-Croix, not far from Quebec City, the magazine reported.

The driver was caught nearly two hours south, in Sorel-Tracy, after police spotted him on Highway 30.

They gave chase and used a mat with road spikes to finally catch the truck, though the driver tried to avoid it, careening wildly away.

He " attempted a maneuver to avoid [the spikes], then crashed into a car before ending by hitting an electric pole," said a spokesperson for Quebec provincial police, according to Sorel-Tracy Magazine.

The man was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said. He's been charged with dangerous driving, car theft and impaired driving.

Watch the video above.