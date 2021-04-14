iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Dramatic crash in Sorel-Tracy after police use road spikes to stop stolen truck

image.jpg

A bystander captured a dramatic moment in Sorel-Tracy on Wednesday, as police used road spikes to stop a stolen truck.

No one was seriously hurt, reported a local news outlet, the Sorel-Tracy Magazine -- though the crash that resulted was dramatic.

The incident began when a vehicle was stolen in the town of Sainte-Croix, not far from Quebec City, the magazine reported.

The driver was caught nearly two hours south, in Sorel-Tracy, after police spotted him on Highway 30.

They gave chase and used a mat with road spikes to finally catch the truck, though the driver tried to avoid it, careening wildly away.

He " attempted a maneuver to avoid [the spikes], then crashed into a car before ending by hitting an electric pole," said a spokesperson for Quebec provincial police, according to Sorel-Tracy Magazine.

The man was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said. He's been charged with dangerous driving, car theft and impaired driving.

Watch the video above.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error