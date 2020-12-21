Dreaming of an icy Christmas? You're in luck with freezing rain forecast for Montreal

MONTREAL -- Canada's weather agency tried to put a fun spin on it, but the reality remains: Christmas Day is inching closer and the forecast calls for a layer of ice.

"Rain and mild weather as a gift this year!" Environment and Climate Change Canada wrote in a special weather statement for Quebec on Monday afternoon.

"For Christmas Eve, a strong southerly flow will undoubtedly allow Rudolph to travel at full speed! It will also bring mild temperatures, strong winds and rain over Western, Southern and Central Quebec."

The "rather well-behaved" areas north of the St. Lawrence, in particular, will get "significant rainfall" as their reward this Christmas, the agency wrote.

When Quebecers wake up on Christmas Day, they will likely pay the price for all that good fortune, however, as "a gradual drop of temperatures below the freezing mark is expected" and, as the meteorologists noted, it will be "slippery."

In the end, maybe it's for the best -- Rudolph may need to travel, but Quebecers aren't supposed to be going anywhere this year.