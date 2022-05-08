iHeartRadio
Drive-by shooting kills one and injures three in Laval, Que.

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Chomedey sector of Laval, just north of Montreal.

Three other people were also injured in the shooting that took place on Curé-Labelle Blvd.

Police were called around 1 a.m. after a car was shot at with five occupants inside.

A 28-year-old man was in the car and succumbed to his injuries after EMTs tried several times to revive him, said Laval police (SPL) spokesperson Constable Stéphanie Beshara.

Another man was also shot and was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people suffered minor injuries, but were not hit by gunshots.

The circumstances surrounding this event remain to be clarified by investigators.

The occupants of the car are not known to police at this time, Beshara said.

It was the first of two shootings in the Montreal-Laval area overnight.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 8, 2022. 

