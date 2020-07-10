Drive-in movies, but also comedy and music: Royalmount has revamped for COVID-19

It’s perfect for the COVID era: a drive-in extravaganza where you can watch not just movies but live bands, comedians and other shows, all without coming anywhere near other people.

Royalmount drive-in at Decarie Circle has gone big this year, even bringing in a DJ to spin a few sets so people can dance—while distanced.

“This is an industry pivot…it’s a reset for our clients,” said Lorne Levitt of Total Events, one of the companies running the new programming.

There’s space for 250 cars and attendants who can bring food orders to each one.

Get a look at the new COVID-19 social scene in the video above.