'Drive me home safely' campaign reminds drivers not to speed near school zones

Laval police, along with several children, were out in force Thursday morning to remind drivers not to speed in school zones.

It's part of the force's latest school safety campaign, "Drive me home safely," which uses live speed camera backpacks worn by children.

"Unique in Quebec, these backpacks...have a radar as well as a light panel displaying the speed of motorists," Laval police explains. "Used as a preventive measure, they attract the attention of drivers and naturally encourage them to reduce their speed. The speed sign also provides a quick reminder of the importance of being alert and attentive when driving."

Over the last few weeks, children have been wearing the speedometer backpacks outside of their schools, accompanied by a police officer to ensure their safety.

"This concept also allowed for discussions with parents, students and passersby about safe behaviours near schools," the force notes.

The project was developed in collaboration with Trafic Innovation and will be used in the next three phases of the awareness campaign, in November 2021, February 2022 and April 2022.

The Société d'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), Centre de services scolaires de Laval (CSSL) and the Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier School Board are partners in the project.

To date, Laval police says it has conducted more than 260 school zone visits in 67 different schools.

To learn more about the "Drive me home safely" campaign, visit the School Zones section of the Laval police website.