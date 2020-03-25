Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to open at Cavendish Mall in Cote-St-Luc

Montreal’s third drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre will open at the Cavendish Mall in Cote-St-Luc next week.

Tests will be by appointment only, and each person who shows up will be screened. Those with COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing and fever will be tested, others will be sent home.

The site, which is being launched by the CIUSSS, will have the capacity to test about 500 people per day, and drivers won’t have to leave their cars to be tested. It will be located in the parking lot outside of the mall’s CLSC.

“From our point of view, if we can identify more individuals in our community that have the virus and get them into self-isolation for 14 days, then we’ll be improving the safety of our residents by getting them off the street and out of our stores, which is what we want,” said Cote-St-Luc mayor Mitchell Brownstein.

Brownstein added that streets are quiet in Cote-St-Luc, where six confirmed cases of the virus have been reported so far.

Fewer and fewer people are going out, said Brownstein.



"It’s getting quieter every day,” he said. “As the rules get more intense, people are following those rules respectively.”

Earlier this week, drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites opened at the Ste-Justine Hospital and Place des Festivals in Montreal.

This is a developing story that will be updated.