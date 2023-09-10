iHeartRadio
Driver, 28, charged after 2 people seriously injured in Montreal crash caught on video


image.jpeg

A 28-year-old driver has been charged after a car swerved and hit at least one pedestrian, sending him flying into the air in Montreal's St-Laurent borough on Sunday.

The car also crashed into a street lamp, which fell to the ground. Police say two people, a 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man, were rushed to hospital.

The falling lampost appears to have contributed to the injuries, police added.

On Monday, the accused driver appeared in court and was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The crash happened after the car pulled out of a parking lot on Cote-de-Liesse Road near Hebert Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

A video of the incident shared on social media shows a green car barrelling down the street before appearing to lose control.

The woman remained in stable but critical condition as of late Monday afternoon, while the man was considered out of danger earlier in the day, according to police.

The 28-year-old driver was not hurt and was arrested shortly after the collision.

A large perimeter was set up on Cote-de-Liesse Road between Houde Street and Sainte Croix Avenue as investigators analyzed the scene.

With files from CTV News Montreal's Joe Lofaro

