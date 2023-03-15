Driver, 65, dies in collision on Hwy. 30 in Brossard

A 65-year-old man died Wednesday evening in Brossard after his vehicle collided with a large truck on Highway 30 East, near Highway 10.

The collision was caused by a slow-down on the highway that resulted in the driver rear-ending the large truck, according to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

The victim was sent to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

The truck driver was not injured.

With files from CJAD 800 and The Canadian Press