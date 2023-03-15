iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Driver, 65, dies in collision on Hwy. 30 in Brossard


A police deployment aimed at fighting drug-related crime is underway Wednesday morning in several areas of the North Shore of Montreal. Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec are taking part. The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot

A 65-year-old man died Wednesday evening in Brossard after his vehicle collided with a large truck on Highway 30 East, near Highway 10.

The collision was caused by a slow-down on the highway that resulted in the driver rear-ending the large truck, according to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

The victim was sent to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

The truck driver was not injured.

With files from CJAD 800 and The Canadian Press

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*