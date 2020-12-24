iHeartRadio
Driver arrested for indecent exposure, flight from police after leading cops on highway chase

Surete du Quebec

A 57-year-old man was arrested on several charges after leading Quebec provincial police on a car chase shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) officers out of Candiac report that officers responded to a call about an erratic driver on Highway 30 in St-Bruno-de-Montarville.

They spotted the suspect parked on the shoulder of the highway.

"The driver got out of the vehicle and was allegedly caught committing an indecent act," an SQ news release reads. "Upon seeing the officers, the man fled in his vehicle and a police pursuit was initiated."

Officers eventually found the vehicle in a ditch in Saint-Roch-de-Richelieu, about an hour east of Montreal.

Police say the driver likely drove straight at the "T" intersection at the end of the road and crashed.

The man was arrested and suffered no injuries, police say, and he allegedly refused breathalyzer and drug tests.

He was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court. He could face charges of refusing a request from a peace officer, performing an indecent act, flight from the police and dangerous driving.

His driver's license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was seized for a month. 

