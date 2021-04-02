iHeartRadio
Driver charged with impaired driving causing death after motorcyclist dies in hospital

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

After a motorcyclist died in the hospital following an accident, the alleged drunk driver that struck the 39-year-old rider appeared in court on impaired driving charges.

Police say Christian Patrick Dauphinais, 43, appeared in court on Thursday and was charged with impaired driving causing death and driving while impaired on March 31 in Chateauguay on Montreal's South Shore.

Chateauguay Police media spokesperson Jenny Lavigne confirmed that Dauphinais is being held in custody.

The collision occurred around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Rene-Levesque and Brisebois boulevards in Chateauguay.

The motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the driver (Dauphinais) was arrested on the scene. 

The motorcyclist later died in hospital.

