Driver dead and pedestrian injured after crash in Verdun

A 74-year-old man is dead after crashing into another vehicle and striking a pedestrian in Montreal's Verdun borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the motorist appeared to have lost control of his vehicle after suffering a medical issue, possibly a heart attack. It seems he died of his medical issue, not due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver collided with another vehicle and a pedestrian on Brown Avenue and Bannantyne Streets around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, sustained leg injuries and was transported to hospital. Her life is not in danger.

The other motorist, a 44-year-old man, was not injured.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.