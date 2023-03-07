iHeartRadio
Driver dies after single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 20 service road in Lachine


The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 51-year-old man died in a single-vehicle collision on the service road of Highway 20 in Montreal late Tuesday morning.

The driver lost control of his pick-up truck while driving westbound on Montreal-Toronto Boulevard in the borough of Lachine.

The collision occurred near 1st Avenue, around 11:45 am.

The man died from his injuries, according to the Montreal police service. 

The area has been reopened to traffic but the investigation is ongoing. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 7, 2023. 

