Driver dies after swerving car off road into Yamaska River

A 32-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle swirved off the road into the Yamaska River in St-Hyacinthe on Monday.

According to the Surete du Quebec, the driver lost control of her vehicle at the beginning of a curve on Girouard West Rd. just before noon.

“Considering that she could not turn left to follow the curve, her vehicle continued and ended up in the Yamaska River,” said SQ spokesperson Claude Denis.

Local firefighters were able to retrieve the driver and a passenger from the vehicle. The driver was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The passenger suffered hypothermia but Denis said her life is not in danger.

Denis said the driver's inexperience could have played a role in the accident.