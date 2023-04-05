iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Driver dies in a road accident on Highway 30 south of Montreal


Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A man in his 60s has died following an accident on Highway 30 in the Monteregie region Tuesday night.

The driver lost control of his vehicle and ended up in the median strip, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

The event occurred around 8 p.m. eastbound, near kilometre 40 in Châteauguay.

The man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SQ believes the man may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Investigators were on site to clarify the causes and circumstances of this event. The left lane of the A-30 eastbound was closed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 5, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*