Driver in Sorel-Tracy winds up in gaping hole filled with water
A Monteregie driver in Sorel-Tracy thinking he was heading to make a splash found his car submerged in water.
Around 5 a.m., the driver was on Fiset Blvd. at George St. when he went into a massive hole caused by a water leak.
The driver was uninjured, and his car was towed around 8:15 a.m.
The Elisabeth-Lafrance long-term care facility and other buildings in the area experienced flooding.
The municipality of Sorel-Tracy said emergency work is underway and drinking water will be restored shortly.
