Driver killed after hitting pole on Montreal road


FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A man died Saturday after he was trapped inside a vehicle following a collision in Montreal's Cartierville area. 

Montreal police (SPVM) say the driver was exiting the Lachapelle bridge onto Route 117, known at this spot as Laurentien Boulevard, when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a pole.

Emergency responders were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. The driver, a 31-year-old man, was extracted from the vehicle with the help of firefighters and rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronouned dead. 

He was alone in the vehicle.

Nearby in Laval, the Lachapelle bridge was completely closed toward southbound traffic, i.e towards Montreal.

SPVM collision investigators were on the scene to determine the circumstances of the crash. 

With files from The Canadian Press.

