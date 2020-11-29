iHeartRadio
Driver killed after swerving off the road, flipping several times and crashing into a tree

Surete du Quebec

A driver in his 40s was killed in the early morning hours on Sunday in an accident in Saint-Felix-de-Valois, in Lanaudiere, about an hour northeast of Montreal.

According to a Surete du Quebec (SQ) report, the MRC de la Matawinie police were called to Route 131, north of Rang des Forges, around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Initial findings suggest the driver lost control of his vehicle before driving off the roadway, flipping several times and crashing into a tree, said SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

When emergency services arrived, the victim was unconscious and unfortunately pronounced dead on the spot.

The road was still closed in the area in the morning to allow an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2020.

