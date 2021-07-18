Driver may face charges after refusing to stop at police roadblock and then injuring himself in accident

A man is expected to face charges after failing to stop at a police checkpoint in the Laurentians because he may have been impaired.

He refused to stop at a roadblock set up by Surete du Quebec (SQ) police officers at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Highway 117 (Albiny-Paquette Blvd.) in Mont-Laurier, about two hours north of Ottawa.

"When they asked the driver to get out of his vehicle in order to evaluate his driving abilities, the driver fled on Highway 117 southbound. His refusal to comply went on for about three kilometers," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard.

The fugitive, a 38-year-old man, was eventually arrested after losing control of his vehicle.

"He refused to be transported to the hospital. However, when he arrived at the police station, he was in pain and was finally transported to the hospital where steps were taken to obtain a blood sample since he could have been impaired by alcohol during the event," said Bernard.

The man was eventually released in the morning on a promise to appear at a later date.

"He could face charges of flight and driving under the influence of alcohol," the SQ spokeswoman said.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 18, 2021.