Driver plows through pedestrian zone, injures two

A 22-year-old man was arrested for his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run in downtown Montreal on Saturday.

According to police, a car drove through a portion of Ste-Catherine St. near Crescent that was closed to car traffic but open to pedestrians just before 3 p.m.

Witnesses said the black Jeep was going more than 60 kilometres an hour when it crashed into a restaurant terrace. Witnesses said while nobody was sitting on the terrasse, two women were hit by debris.

The driver then fled the scene.

Police said the women, both in their 20s, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.