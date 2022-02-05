iHeartRadio
-12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Driver runs red light, crashes and dies in Quebec's Eastern Townships

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A motorist in the Eastern Townships of Quebec ran a red light and paid with his life Saturday in Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby.

The collision occurred around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Route 139 and Brodeur St.

"The collision occurred when a vehicle travelling on Route 139, northbound, ran a red light at the intersection of Brodeur Street," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Stephane Tremblay. "It collided with a vehicle travelling westbound on Brodeur Street. The second vehicle was driving through the green light.

"The driver of the first vehicle, the one who allegedly ran the red light, unfortunately, died as a result of the impact. The two occupants of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries."

The victim is a 40-year-old male from Brigham, a nearby municipality in the Eastern Townships.

An SQ investigation is underway to try to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first reported in French on Jan. 5, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error