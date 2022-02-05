Driver runs red light, crashes and dies in Quebec's Eastern Townships

A motorist in the Eastern Townships of Quebec ran a red light and paid with his life Saturday in Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby.

The collision occurred around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Route 139 and Brodeur St.

"The collision occurred when a vehicle travelling on Route 139, northbound, ran a red light at the intersection of Brodeur Street," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Stephane Tremblay. "It collided with a vehicle travelling westbound on Brodeur Street. The second vehicle was driving through the green light.

"The driver of the first vehicle, the one who allegedly ran the red light, unfortunately, died as a result of the impact. The two occupants of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries."

The victim is a 40-year-old male from Brigham, a nearby municipality in the Eastern Townships.

An SQ investigation is underway to try to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first reported in French on Jan. 5, 2022.