iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Driver seriously injured in head-on collision in Sainte-Sophie, Que.


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A motorist is fighting for his life after a head-on collision with another vehicle on Friday in Sainte-Sophie, in the Laurentians, police say.

The collision occurred around 4 p.m. on Route 158. According to preliminary information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), one of the westbound vehicles veered out of its lane and collided with the oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle, a 42-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was sent to hospital.

The second driver, also in his 40s, suffered minor injuries, said the SQ.

Route 158 was closed to traffic for scene analysis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 30, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*