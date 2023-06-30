Driver seriously injured in head-on collision in Sainte-Sophie, Que.

A motorist is fighting for his life after a head-on collision with another vehicle on Friday in Sainte-Sophie, in the Laurentians, police say.

The collision occurred around 4 p.m. on Route 158. According to preliminary information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), one of the westbound vehicles veered out of its lane and collided with the oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle, a 42-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was sent to hospital.

The second driver, also in his 40s, suffered minor injuries, said the SQ.

Route 158 was closed to traffic for scene analysis.

