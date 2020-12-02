iHeartRadio
Driver slams into lamppost on Highway 640; leads to five-car pileup

car sq ctv

A pileup on Highway 640, a domino effect caused by a first crash in which a driver hit a lamppost, has sent two people to hospital.

The crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. near St-Eustache, Quebec provincial police said.

After one car hit a lamppost along the highway, five vehicles collided. Two people from two different vehicles were taken to hospital, police said, though their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

It was reported that the driver who hit the lamppost was underage, but provincial police say they can't comment on that because they're investigating possible criminal charges.

The Surete du Quebec’s collision reconstruction team is on the scene.

