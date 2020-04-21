iHeartRadio
Driver stopped while doing 160 km/h - double the speed limit - on Champlain Bridge at rush hour

A Surete du Quebec officer using a laser speed detector. (Kevin Gallagher / CTV Montreal)

Quebec provincial police say they stopped a driver going 160 km/h on Montreal's Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge during evening rush hour.

That's double the posted speed limit of 80 km/h, the Surete du Quebec noted.

Police said they intercepted the driver around 6 p.m. on Friday, April 17.

The 33-year-old man was given a $1,458 ticket and docked 14 demerit points on his driver's license, which was suspended for seven days.

Speeding remains one of the top causes of road fatalities on Quebec roads, the SQ said in a statement.

