iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Driver who crashed into Montreal bus shelter dies in hospital


image.jpg

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into a Montreal bus shelter on Friday has died.

Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed on Tuesday that the 21-year-old man, who was in critical condition when transported to the hospital, succumbed to his injuries.

Two of the passengers (both 20 years old) in the crash remain in critical condition and police said one (also 20 years old) is "out of danger." 

The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. Cote Saint-Luc Road between Grand Boulevard and Kensington Avenue.

The four men were in an Infiniti car, and the SPVM said that speed may have been a factor in the crash, but they're not ruling out any hypothesis.

"We're still investigating the causes and circumstances that led to the accident," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Brabant said a vehicle mechanical inspection is underway.

No one was in the bus shelter when the car crashed into it and no pedestrians were injured. 

 
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*