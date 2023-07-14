Driver who hit 2 construction workers turns himself in, not facing charges: Montreal police

A driver who injured two road workers in a hit-and-run at a construction site earlier this week has turned himself in and was released without charges, Montreal police said Friday.

The driver, a 68-year-old man, showed up at a local police station Thursday and was questioned after being arrested.

"He has been released and is not currently facing any charges. The investigation is continuing to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident," the Montreal police service (SPVM) said in a news release issued Friday evening "given the high level" of public interest in the incident.

Both of the flagmen who were injured are 39 years old. One of them was still clinging to life in hospital in critical condition Friday with a head injury, while the second worker suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Industriel and Saint-Jean-Baptiste boulevards in Montreal's Pointe-Aux-Trembles borough. According to police, a vehicle entered a cordoned-off work site around 10:20 p.m. and mowed down the workers who were there. The vehicle then left the scene.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle.

In April, another case of a road worker being hit by a vehicle made headlines. In that case, the incident was caught on camera, showing a vehicle driving into a traffic controller, pushing him down the road.