Drivers take note: Multiple Montreal highway closures this weekend

Those planning on driving in and around Montreal this weekend should be prepared to see orange cones, detour arrows and the red brake lights of backed up traffic, as there are a series of major road closures due to construction.

Specific areas to avoid include the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) eastbound between the Decarie and Laurentians interchanges, Highway 15 between Laval and Boisbriand and the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel.

HIGHWAY 15 / GÉDÉON-OUIMET BRIDGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the following major closure is in effect:

Between Laval and Boisbriand, on the Gédéon-Ouimet bridge, one lane will be open heading south and two heading north, which may cause congestion.

As a result, the following are default closures :

In Laval, as of 9:30 p.m., the Sainte-Rose Blvd. entrance.

At Boisbriand, exit 19 (R-344, Boisbriand, Rosemere).

METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 1:30 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal (St-Laurent borough) and in the Town of Mount Royal (TMR), the Metropolitan Expressway between the Highway 520, Cote-de-Liesse exit (65) and the Laurentian interchange (A-15 North).

As a result, the following are default closures as of 11 p.m.:

The Cote-Vertu Blvd. and Cote-de-Liesse (A-520) East entrances.

In the Décarie interchange, the Highway 15 North and Marcel-Laurin ramps.

Marcel-Laurin (R-117 South) and Décarie boulevards.

After the interchange, the Chemin Lucerne / Avenue Sainte-Croix entrance.

HIGHWAY 25 / LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 South between the Sherbrooke St. exit (5) and the Île-Charron entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In the interchange, the Route 138 East ramp (from Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 East / Downtown.

As a result, the following is a default closure as of 11 p.m. Friday:

The Clément St. entrance.

Overnight closures:

The Route-138 east ramp to Highway 20 west from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m. and on Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136)

From Saturday at midnight to Sunday noon, the following closure will be in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East between the Guy St. exit (3) and the Cathedrale and Notre-Dame St. West entrance in the Ville-Marie Tunnel.

ROUTE 344 - ADOLPHE-CHAPLEAU BOULEVARD

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Bois-des-Filions, Route 344 in both directions, at 51st Ave.

WHAT TO EXPECT

In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), the left lane will be closed on De Lorimier Ave. North after the Jacques-Cartier Bridge exit from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), one lane will be closed on Viger Ave. between Wolfe and Atateken streets on Saturday and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and between Berri and Saint-Denis streets, the road will be closed completely on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Montreal (Le Sud-Ouest borough), southbound Bridge Str. will be closed between Wellington St. and the railway overpass (short distance) and traffic will flow in the opposite direction, one lane per direction, from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

For other road closures and detours, visit the Quebec511.info site or the Mobility Montreal Facebook page.

All roadwork may be cancelled due to weather.