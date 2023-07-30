iHeartRadio
Drone show to light up the sky in Montreal's Old Port on Sunday


A drone show is set to take place in Montreal's Old Port on Sunday, July 30, 2023. (Source: National Bank Open)

Five hundred synchronized drones will light up the sky in Montreal Sunday evening.

The show is part of the kickoff for the National Bank Open, a  tennis tournament taking place in Montreal and Toronto.

You can watch the 12-minute spectacle from the Old Port. It is expected to start between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., according to the tournament's website.

The show was created by Skyworx Drone Shows in partnership with Tennis Canada and the Canadian Traffic Network.

Organizers say drones are an eco-friendly alternative to traditional firework displays, adding this will be "one of the largest shows the country has ever seen."

The WTA Tour will be in Montreal at IGA Stadium for the National Bank Open from August 4 to 16.

The ATP will be in Toronto from August 5 to 13.

