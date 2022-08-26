iHeartRadio
Drop in CEGEP enrolments this fall compared to last year

image.jpg

Preliminary data is showing a 1.1 per cent drop in the number of students enrolled in Quebec's 48 CEGEPs this fall compared to last year.

The compilation by the Fédération des cégeps between Aug. 1 and Aug. 22 shows that 392 students are enrolled in the regular education sector, including 551 who are new registrants, which represents a 0.5 per cent drop in the number of students entering CEGEP for the first time compared to last year.

Bernard Tremblay, president and CEO of the Fédération des cégeps, points out that the Ministry of Higher Education's forecasts, based primarily on demographics, predicted a 1.3 per cent increase in the CEGEP student population this fall.

He says the 1.1 per cent drop could be due to people being discouraged because of the COVID-19 pandemic or who accepted lesser skilled jobs because of the labour shortage.

He states the shortage, nevertheless, emphasizes the importance of higher education.

The data shows that the regions farthest from Quebec's major urban centres are experiencing the largest declines in college student enrollment this fall.

Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine is down by eight per cent, compared to 5.4 per cent for Abitibi-Témiscamingue and 3.8 per cent for Bas-Saint-Laurent.

The most significant increases in enrolment were in the Laval and Mauricie regions, up 2.5 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

The Fédération des cégeps counted 6,440 international students who enrolled in CEGEPs, 9.6 per cent more than at the same time last year, with more than half of them new students.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 26, 2022. 

