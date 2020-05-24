Drowned man's body found in Shawinigan River

The body of a man in his 20s was recovered from the Shawinigan River on Sunday evening.

The man had been swimming in the river when he disappeared under the water in front of several other people at around 4 p.m.

While several people did try to rescue him, they were unable to get him out of the water.

Emergency services, including Surete du Quebec divers, were sent to the scene to try and locate the man.

The found the boy at 9 p.m. near where he disappeared.

An investigaiton is underway to determine the circumstances of the drowning.