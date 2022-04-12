iHeartRadio
Drug ring dismantled in series of searches by Longueuil police; eight arrested

Longueuil police FILE PHOTO. SOURCE: SPAL

Tuesday afternoon saw the dismantling of a vast drug distribution network by the Longueuil police department (SPAL), the police force says.

A dozen searches took place in Longueuil, Brossard, Montreal, Mascouche and Sherrington, where tens of thousands of methamphetamine tablets, more than 375 liters of GHB and a 12-gauge weapon were seized.

This represents approximately 75,000 doses of GHB sold on the black market.

Police made eight arrests. They were of men aged between 22 and 55 as well as one 22-year-old woman, said agent Mélanie Mercier, spokesperson for the SPAL.

The suspects were questioned by investigators at the end of the afternoon. They face charges of drug trafficking, possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy.

Called the "Mammoth Project," the operation was carried out in collaboration with several police forces, including the Sûreté du Québec and the Montreal police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 12, 2022.

