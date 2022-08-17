iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Drug seizures and searches on North Shore of Montreal

A police deployment aimed at fighting drug-related crime is underway Wednesday morning in several areas of the North Shore of Montreal. Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec are taking part. The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot

A police operation aimed at fighting drug-related crime is underway in several areas of the North Shore of Montreal.

By mid-morning WEdnesday, ten searches were planned in six residential and commercial locations and in four vehicles.

The North Shore Regional Joint Task Force explains that these searches are the result of an investigation that began last January; they are mobilizing more than 30 police officers from different units of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the Terrebonne and L'Assomption/Saint-Sulpice police departments.

The purpose of the operation is to search for additional evidence related to drug trafficking suspects. The results of Wednesday's seizures could help show the involvement of one or more individuals in drug trafficking activities in different areas, according to police.

No arrests have been announced by authorities.

The investigation related to these searches is ongoing.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 17, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*