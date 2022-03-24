Drug trafficking raid underway in Saint-Hyacinthe

One day after an operation that led to some thirty searches in Laval and the Lower Laurentians, police are conducting another raid against drug trafficking, this time in Saint-Hyacinthe on Montreal's South Shore.

The deployment of some 150 police officers Thursday led by the Escouade régionale mixte (ERM) de la Montérégie plans to target residences and vehicles belonging to suspicious individuals.

The ERM says the goal is to arrest those allegedly involved in drug trafficking and outlaw motorcycle gangs that operate mainly in the Maskoutains regional municipality.

Police state this operation is the result of an investigation that began last June.

Among the police forces involved are the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Longueuil police (SPAL) and Mercier police (SPVDM).

On Wednesday, the Escouade régionale mixte (ERM) Rive-Nord delegated 120 police officers from the SQ and the police departments of Laval, Deux-Montagnes, Saint-Jérôme, Mirabel, Blainville and Saint-Eustache to conduct searches.

No arrests were made.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 24, 2022.