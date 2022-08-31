iHeartRadio
Drug trafficking raids underway in Saint-Hyacinthe

About 20 searches are underway in Saint-Hyacinthe as part of an investigation to neutralize a suspected drug trafficking network. (CP PHOTO/Jacques Boissinot)

About 20 searches are underway early Wednesday morning in Saint-Hyacinthe, in the Montérégie region, as part of an investigation to neutralize a suspected drug trafficking network.

The Escouade régionale mixte (ERM) de la Montérégie says it is searching numerous residences and vehicles.

Several arrests have been made, with police alleging the suspects are involved in drug trafficking with outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Police say they believe the criminal network was mainly active in the Maskoutains Regional County Municipality, encompassing more than 15 cities in the Saint-Hyacinthe area.

More than 70 police officers from stations in Saint-Hyacinthe and Boucherville are taking part in the searches, aided by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 31, 2022.

