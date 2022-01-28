Drugs, cash and guns seized in Montreal and alleged 'active' drug trafficker charged

The Montreal police (SPVM) organized crime squad arrested a 29-year-old man on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

The SPVM said in a release that officers arrested Tevin Reid on the corner of Cordner and Senkus streets in Montreal's LaSalle borough on Wednesday.

Police say Reid was active in the NDG borough and Cote-Saint-Luc suburb.

Des policiers du SPVM ont arrêté, avant-hier, un trafiquant de drogue particulièrement actif dans NDG et Côte-Saint-Luc. Trois armes à feu ont été saisies de même qu’une somme importante en argent comptant et des stupéfiants.



Détails ici ➡️ https://t.co/fhkzDi0CDz pic.twitter.com/0pJohPzxB3

Officers seized cash, drugs -- including crack cocaine, heroin and crystal meth -- and three 9 mm. handguns at his residence.

Reid appeared in court on Thursday and faces several firearms possession and drug trafficking stories, police say.