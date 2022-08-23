iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Drummondville battles Quebec in court over waste management site

Landfill (Pexels/Tom Fisk)

The City of Drummondville is asking that a court ruling regarding the expansion of a local landfill site be respected, even though the Quebec government is appealing the decision.

The provincial government had drafted a decree imposing a special intervention zone to expand the waste management landfill site in Saint-Nicéphore.

However, a June 14 ruling by the Superior Court of Quebec overturned the decree, which proposed developing the area along the Saint-Francis River.

In July, the Attorney General of Quebec filed a statement of appeal against that judgment and proceedings were suspended for 120 days.

Drummondville Mayor Stéphanie Lacoste argues the decree was invalid and unreasonable in the first place, as confirmed by the Superior Court ruling.

Nevertheless, the Government of Quebec insists the Saint-Nicéphore landfill is almost full, and there is little to no opportunity to divert it to other sites.

It states creating a special intervention zone would allow operations to continue while avoiding public health and safety issues affecting all of southern Quebec.

The decree, which authorized a special intervention zone, would supersede local and regional planning and development regulations and remain in effect until the government decides otherwise.

Lacoste argues a provisional execution of the Superior Court judgment during legal proceedings before the Court of Appeal would prevent landfill from being moved, allowing for the creation of sustainable and responsible solutions.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 23, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*