Drunken dirt bike accident leaves one in the hospital in critical condition

A drunken evening during which three men in their 30s took to the road on a dirt bike, without helmets, took a dangerous turn for one of them in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean in Quebec.

Police received a call around 11:30 p.m. Friday to go to the scene of the accident on Wilfrid-Bédard Rd. in the municipality of Larouche.

When they arrived, they found an unconscious man on the road.

Saguenay police (SPVS) spokesperson Stephane Pellerin said one of the three men crashed and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

"For an undetermined reason, (he) lost control of his vehicle and fell violently on the asphalt causing serious injuries', said Pellerin.

The two other individuals with the injured man were arrested for driving while impaired by alcohol.

"They were both visibly intoxicated. They were arrested separately and taken to police headquarters for a breathalyzer test which they both failed," said Pellerin.

A blood sample was also taken from the victim at the hospital.

A collision investigation technician was also called to the scene of the accident.

The SPVS investigation is ongoing.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 7, 2021.