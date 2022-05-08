Dry conditions lead to two Montreal brush fires in one day

Montreal firefighters had their hands full Sunday fighting two brush fires, something the fire department (SIM) says is uncommon this time of year.

No homes were threatened by the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Around 11:20 a.m., flames erupted in Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles near the Club de Golf de l'Ile. The combined efforts of about 85 firefighters put out the fire within a few hours.

A few hours later, around 4:45 p.m., a second fire broke out in Pierrefonds near Laurent-Coderre St.

Patrick Fournel, a spokesperson for the SIM, said while the cause of the fires is unknown, they were helped along by dry grass and lack of humidity.

He cautioned those enjoying the nice weather with a barbeque to take extra care.

Quebec's fire protection agency, SOPFEU, has issued a ban on open-air fires for much of southern Quebec.

Montreal is experiencing an especially warm and dry May, with temperatures reaching as high as 31 C later this week.

Last week, another major brush fire broke out near a large industrial park in the town of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.