Dube vows to make private rooms free in all Quebec hospitals

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government wants to make private rooms free in all hospitals.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said he wants to put an end to the "inequities" recently denounced by the Québec Ombudsman.

In its latest report, the Protecteur du citoyen deplored the fact that private rooms are free in establishments where only this type of accommodation is available, but billed when there are other choices, such as semi-private rooms or wards.

In a press scrum Tuesday afternoon, Dubé pledged to change the current rules so that private rooms would no longer be billed and would be free throughout the network.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 26, 2023.