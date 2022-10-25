iHeartRadio
Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens


Minnesota Wild’s Joel Eriksson Ek (14) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Brandon Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored Minnesota's first goal of the night and added the empty netter. The Wild (2-3-1) have recorded five points out of a possible six in their last three NHL games.

Marc Andre Fleury returned to his home province and denied a third-period penalty shot to secure the win. The Sorel-Tracy, Que., native made 26 saves and allowed one goal.

Cole Caufield was Montreal's lone goal scorer, with his fifth marker of the season. Jake Allen made 28 saves and allowed two goals.

The Wild opened the scoring on the run. Duhaime drove the puck in the offensive zone and left the puck for Eriksson Ek. His shot went wide but bounced off the boards and into the crease for Eriksson Ek to tap in.

Caufield equalized for the Canadiens (3-4-0) early in the second period. The winger distanced himself from his checker with a swift cutback inside the right faceoff circle and surprised Fleury with a wrist shot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022. 

