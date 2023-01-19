iHeartRadio
Dump truck driver dies in workplace accident in Kahnawake: local police


A man has died after his vehicle, a dump truck, fell into a quarry in Kahnawake Wednesday morning, local police say.

The incident happened at 8:47 a.m. Peacekeepers say the 39-year-old was behind the wheel when the truck drove off an incline path at JFK Quarry on the south side of the territory. He was killed in the crash.

Quebec provincial police were called to the scene to assist local officers in the investigation.

Police did not disclose where the man was from, but wrote that he was not local to Kahnawake, the Mohawk community on Montreal’s South Shore.

 

